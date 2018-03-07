IS bodies still litter Mosul's Old City months after battle

Dozens of bodies of alleged Islamic State group fighters continue to litter a neighborhood in Mosul's Old City some eight months after Iraq declared victory over the extremists there.

The Nineveh governor's office says they lack the resources to dispose of the bodies that lie in the Mosul neighborhood where IS fighters made their last stand against Iraqi forces in the summer of 2017. An Associated Press journalist saw the bodies Wednesday.

Qusey Assaf, the Nineveh governor's assistant for reconstruction affairs, says Mosul lacks equipment and the money needed to pay salaries to teams of workers.

Iraq is struggling to remove debris and rebuild nation-wide after more than three years of grueling war against the militants.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over IS in Mosul in early July.