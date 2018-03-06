Expand / Collapse search
Report: Building in Poland collapsed after man killed wife

Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland –  Poland's state news agency PAP says the deadly collapse of an apartment block in the western Polish city of Poznan was probably caused by a resident who had killed his wife and then tried to kill himself by opening gas valves that caused an explosion.

Five people were found in the rubble and 21 people were injured in Sunday's explosion.

The news agency reported Tuesday that the man remains hospitalized with severe burns.

The agency quoted anonymous sources that it says are close to the investigation.

Prosecutors, however, could not be immediately reached Tuesday to confirm the new reports.