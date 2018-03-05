ISIS suspects arrested after US Embassy in Turkey closed due to 'security threat'

Four Islamic State terror group suspects were detained on Monday after the U.S. Embassy in Turkey was shut down due to a security threat, reports said.

The suspected ISIS members were arrested in a possible attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkish state media reported.

The embassy announced on its website Sunday it was closing due to a “security threat,” but did not provide more information.

“The Embassy will announce its reopening, once it resumes services,” the statement read.

In 2013, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in front of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, the Turkish capital. He killed himself and a Turkish guard. Turkish officials blamed the attack on domestic leftists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.