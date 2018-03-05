Duterte government asks Supreme Court to expel chief justice

The Philippine government's legal counsel has asked the Supreme Court to expel the chief justice for not declaring her assets in a new attempt to remove the nation's judicial leader.

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno went on leave from the court last week because she expects to be impeached this month by the House of Representatives, which is dominated by President Rodrigo Duterte's allies. She says she can only be removed by conviction in an impeachment trial.

Solicitor General Jose Calida said in a Supreme Court petition on Monday that Sereno failed to file the required annual statement of assets and liabilities 10 times and said the failures were a blow to her integrity.

Calida says the Judicial Bar Council recommended Sereno for the office despite the missing files.