Snow, ice warnings remain for travelers in Britain

Snow and ice warnings for travelers are still in place even as temperatures crept higher in Britain after days of cold.

Authorities warned rail travelers and drivers to expect ongoing disruptions Saturday even as temperatures rose above freezing for the first time in days. Two hospitals in southwest England are appealing for 4x4 drivers to help get essential staff to work, saying icy roads still pose problems.

Thousands are still without power and flood warnings remain for some coastal regions.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell says temperatures are likely to inch up to 7 degrees Celsius (44 Fahrenheit) in the southern city of Plymouth. She says "it's still not very warm at all, but compared to what we've seen it will feel more comfortable."

Heathrow Airport warned travelers to check with airlines before arriving.