South Africa's leader says land reform 'no smash and grab'

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the transfer of some land from the country's white minority to the black majority will be handled without damaging the economy and that there will be "no smash and grab."

South Africa seeks to address the legacy of apartheid more than two decades after the end of white rule. Ramaphosa said Thursday that the transfer will be handled through dialogue.

A parliamentary committee is assessing a possible constitutional amendment that would allow for the reform known as "land expropriation without compensation."

Much of South Africa's economy is controlled by the white minority, stirring anger among blacks who hoped for a better life after apartheid.

However, the government wants to avoid the example of neighboring Zimbabwe's chaotic land seizures under former leader Robert Mugabe.