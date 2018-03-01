Barcelona sends signed jersey to hero student in US

Barcelona says it has sent a signed team jersey to the student who was credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students during a school massacre in the United States two weeks ago.

The club says it will also help organize a meeting between the first-team players and 15-year-old Anthony Borges, who was shot five times during the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Barcelona says Borges' father told the club his son always dreamed of traveling to Spain to meet with Barcelona's players.

Lionel Messi was among the players who signed the jersey sent to Borges.

The club said on Thursday the teenager played for two months at Barcelona's youth academy near Fort Lauderdale in 2016.