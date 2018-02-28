Lioness fatally mauls woman at game lodge in South Africa

A 22-year-old woman died after she was brutally mauled by a female lion on Tuesday at a game lodge north of Pretoria in South Africa.

The African News Agency reported that the female lion mauled the woman in the Hammanskraal area on Tuesday.

Nick Dollman of Netcare 911 told the news agency that paramedics from the group were called to the scene, but the woman died from severe injuries.

“Wwhen Netcare 911 paramedics arrived at the scene bystanders had initiated CPR,” authorities said. “Tragically the victim had sustained severe injuries and she died at the scene.”

Police are reportedly investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report