The Latest: Migrants in Paris exposed to frigid conditions

next

prev

The Latest on frigid weather in Europe (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Some migrants in the French capital have been exposed to the Siberian cold front that has engulfed Paris and large swathes of France with little more than tents and sleeping bags.

In the makeshift camp set up along the banks of a canal that runs through northeast Paris, a group of largely Afghan migrants lit a small fire on Tuesday morning to warm up their hands after a sleepless night that saw temperatures drop below -5 C (23 F).

Saraj, a 27-year-old migrant from Afghanistan who arrived in Paris three weeks ago, told The Associated Press he hadn't managed to get any rest the night before.

Temperatures are set to rise later this week but Saraj's group will probably have to put up with some heavy rain.

___

10:20 a.m.

Germany has suffered one of its coldest nights, with the mercury dropping below minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 Fahrenheit) in large parts of the country.

The German meteorological office said Tuesday it recorded a temperature of minus 30.4 C atop the country's highest peak, the Zugspitze, overnight.

Much of Europe is currently experiencing low temperatures due to a blast of icy air from the northeast.

The German chancellery says it has canceled a display of military honors planned Wednesday in Berlin for the arrival of Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, "due to the weather."