Pakistan: Blasphemy suspect who jumped off building healing

Associated Press

LAHORE, Pakistan –  A Pakistani official says a blasphemy suspect who suffered serious injuries after jumping off a federal building is now in stable condition.

Khwaja Hammad, a senior official of Federal Investigation Agency, said Sunday that Sajid Masih is recovering at a hospital in Lahore. He denies that the suspect was abused or tortured.

Masih was summoned by the Cyber Crime Wing on Friday for allegedly posting blasphemous material on Facebook.

Sajid told local media that officials tortured him and confiscated his mobile phone.

Police had earlier arrested his cousin, Patras Masih, also for allegedly posting blasphemous material on Facebook.

Rights groups say Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws, which can carry the death penalty, are often misused or exploited to settle personal scores.