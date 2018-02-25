Expand / Collapse search
13-year-old dies in French Alps skiing accident

A teenager died in a skiing accident near the Avoriaz ski resort, seen above.

A 13-year-old boy died after falling from a cliff in the French Alps, and his 10-year-old brother survived the plunge, authorities said.

The local police said searches overnight by rescue officers led to discovering the children early Sunday at the foot of a nearly 500-foot cliff in a forest at the Avoriaz ski resort.

According to local media, the children’s father called police Saturday afternoon after the brothers, who were skiing alone, failed to show up.

The younger brother was taken to the Thonon-les-Bains hospital and police said his condition is not life-threatening.

The children were on a family holiday in Avoriaz, near the border with Switzerland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.