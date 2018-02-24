More than 20 Red Cross employees were fired or quit over alleged sex misconduct since 2015, charity says

Since 2015, more than 20 employees at the International Committee of the Red Cross have not returned to their posts due to alleged sexual misconduct, according to a Saturday report.

Twenty-one staff members either quit or were terminated in recent years after it was determined that they broke agency policy by allegedly paying for sexual services, ICRC Director-General Yves Daccord told The Associated Press. An additional two people, believed to have engaged in sexual misconduct, did not have their contracts renewed, he said.

"I am deeply saddened to report these numbers," he said. "This behavior is a betrayal of the people and the communities we are there to serve."

Due to the organization’s vast footprint around the globe, employing more than 17,000 people, Daccord said it was possible that there are additional instances of misconduct that were either not reported or not handled appropriately.

Another charity organization, Plan International UK – who works to help children - has also reportedly uncovered cases of alleged inappropriate behavior. The group said it has identified and confirmed six instances of sexual abuse of children by staff, volunteers or partner organizations. They have promised to do more to prevent misconduct.

OXFAM SAYS STAFF INTIMIDATED WITNESSES IN HAITI SEX SCANDAL

The news from the two charities follow recently-revealed allegations that senior staff members of the British extension of Oxfam International – which works to combat poverty and offers assistance during disasters – used prostitutes and downloaded pornography while working in Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake.

Seven of the charity’s employees either resigned or were dismissed following an internal investigation. The Times of London initially reported the story, according to The New York Times.

Oxfam Great Britain’s work in Haiti has since been suspended for two months while the country’s government looks into the misconduct claims, The New York Times said.

