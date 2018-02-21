Spain: Judge orders arrest of separatist if she returns

A Spanish judge has ordered the arrest of a leading Catalan separatist politician if she returns to Spain from Switzerland, where she has moved to avoid a judicial inquiry.

Judge Pablo Llarena issued the national arrest warrant after Anna Gabriel, the leader of the anti-establishment Popular Unity Candidature or CUP party, failed to appear at the Supreme Court Wednesday for questioning over her role in the push for Catalan independence late last year.

Gabriel, who was a lawmaker in the Catalan regional assembly until late October, had previously said she would snub the judge's summon because she considers the probe to be politically motivated.

The activist also told a Swiss broadcaster that she would apply for asylum in Switzerland if Spanish authorities sought her extradition.