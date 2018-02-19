Main chapel unaffected by weekend fire at Tibetan monastery

The Tibetan government-in-exile says a weekend fire at the sprawling Jokhang monastery in Tibet did not affect the main chapel at the 1,300-year-old religious site, considered the spiritual heart of Tibetan Buddhism.

The Jokhang chapel houses many Tibetan cultural treasures, including the Jowo Sakyamuni, a life-sized statue of the 12-year-old Buddha.

Video on Chinese social media showed a roof in the monastery complex hit by large flames that were visible from hundreds of meters (yards) away.

Lobsang Sangay, the prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, expressed relief Monday that the fire did not affect the Jokhang chapel.

No injuries were reported from the Saturday blaze. The cause of the fire remains unknown.