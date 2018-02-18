West Africa's extremism spreading as thousands flee homes

West Africa's extremist threat has moved into a new part of the vast Sahel region, with a previously calm area of Burkina Faso facing the kinds of assaults that have forced thousands elsewhere to flee over the past year.

Governor Ousmane Traore said that last week a police station was attacked by about 10 people in the eastern town of Natiaboani, killing one officer and wounding at least two others, according. He said that about 470 ammunition cartridges were found at the scene.

None of the several extremist groups roaming the region has claimed responsibility for the attack about 280 kilometers (174 miles) from the capital, Ouagadougou, which in recent years has been alerted to the jihadist threat by deadly attacks on high-profile hotels and cafes.