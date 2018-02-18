Maldives court delays reinstating pro-opposition lawmakers

The Supreme Court of the Maldives has delayed its order reinstating 12 pro-opposition lawmakers ahead of a key parliamentary sitting.

Opposition lawmaker Ahmed Mahloof says the decision came Sunday. At a parliamentary sitting Monday, the government may call for important votes to extend a state of emergency or dismiss two Supreme Court judges who have been arrested on allegations of corruption.

President Yameen Abdul Gayoom's ruling party may have lost a majority in the 85-member parliament if the 12 lawmakers were allowed to participate Monday.

The Maldives has been in political turmoil since Feb. 1 when the Supreme Court ordered the release of Yameen's imprisoned political opponents and the reinstatement of 12 lawmakers sacked after they sided with the opposition.