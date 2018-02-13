Polish PM pledges $10 m in aid to Syrian refugees in Lebanon

next

Poland's prime minister has visited a school and clinic for Syrian refugees in northern Lebanon, reiterating his country's position that aiding those uprooted by the war should take place closer to their home.

In a statement Tuesday, Mateusz Morawiecki's office said he has declared $10 million to help Lebanon build housing for 1,000 refugees from Syria. Morawiecki said aid to refugees close to the countries they want to return to is the most efficient form of aid.

Citing security concerns, Poland's conservative government rejected a European Union plan to distribute refugees currently in Greece and Italy to countries around Europe. Poland has come under criticism and warning of sanctions from EU leaders.

Lebanon hosts over 1 million Syrian refugees and asks the international community to share the burden.