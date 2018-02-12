The Latest: Gunfight near paramilitary camp in Kashmir

next

The Latest on militant attacks in the India-controlled portion of Kashmir (all times local):

1 p.m.

At least one soldier has been killed as two gunmen opened fire near a paramilitary camp in the main city of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The attack comes hours after government troops ended a two-day gunbattle with three armed gunmen at an army camp in another part of the disputed region.

Rajesh Yadav, a spokesman of the Central Reserve Police Force, says the building near the camp in Srinagar where the gunbattle is taking place has been cleared of all civilians.

Police chief S.P. Vaid said the area has been cordoned off and troops are exchanging fire with the gunmen.