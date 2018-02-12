Israel's military says 2 soldiers attacked after wrong turn

The Israeli military says a group of Palestinians attacked two soldiers who mistakenly drove an army vehicle into the West Bank city of Jenin.

The military says one of the soldiers was hospitalized and in moderate condition after a crowd pelted the truck with stones. An M-16 assault rifle was stolen in the incident, it added.

The vehicle was extracted from the city with the cooperation of Palestinian security forces, which are seen in a video circulating online alongside the silver truck attempting to manage the situation.