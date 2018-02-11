Tolls rises in Bolivia Carnival blast: 8 dead, 40 injured

next

prev

Police say eight people have now died from the explosion of a gas canister at a Bolivian Carnival parade, and the toll of injured has risen to at least 40.

Police commandant Romel Rana reported the rising death toll at a news conference on Sunday. Officials earlier reported six dead and 28 hurt in Saturday's explosion in the city of Oruro, some 155 miles (250 kilometers) south of the Bolivian capital, La Paz.

He said three children are among those killed.

Rana said police believe hot oil spilled and burned a hose connected to the tank, releasing gas that exploded.