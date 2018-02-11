Surveillance footage captures moment Russian plane crashed, killing 71

A deadly plane crash in Russia Sunday that left 71 people dead was captured on surveillance footage which appeared to show the moment the An-148 crashed in a ball of fire just minutes after it took off.

From a distance, the security video showed the moment the plane plunged into a field nearly 25 miles out from Domodedovo Airport, where it had taken off from only moments before.

The Antonov An-148 regional jet disappeared from radar about 12 miles southeast of the airport, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. A plane can disappear from radar when it gets too close to the ground to reflect radar signals.

Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov confirmed that none of the 65 passengers — ages 5 to 79 — or six crew members survived.

RUSSIAN PLANE CRASH OUTSIDE MOSCOW LEAVES 71 DEAD

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to crash, but weather conditions and pilot error were said to be among the possible reasons.

The crash left chunks of wreckage strewn across a field outside Moscow. A “black box” flight recorder from the airliner was found, although it was not immediately clear if it was the data or voice recorder.

Witnesses, according to Sky News, said they saw a burning plane falling from the sky.

One woman who lived nearby reportedly said: “I felt a shock wave… the windows shook.”

Another witness told REN-TV that she “left the house, saw the plane, an explosion was heard and the sky turned red.”

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun and The Associated Press contributed to this report.