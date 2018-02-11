South African ruling party leaders to meet amid Zuma limbo

South African media say a key committee of the ruling ANC party will hold an emergency meeting Monday as the nation awaits word on whether President Jacob Zuma will resign soon.

Pule Mabe, spokesman for the African National Congress, confirmed the meeting of the party's national executive committee in an interview with the eNCA media. He did not comment on the agenda.

Some committee members say they had been poised to demand Zuma's removal from office at a meeting last week. But Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa called off that meeting, saying he was negotiating a power transition with Zuma.

Since then, a sense of uncertainty and anxiety has grown in South Africa because of a lack of information about the confidential talks between Zuma and Ramaphosa, his expected successor.