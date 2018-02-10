4 civilians die in central Mali after vehicle hits land mine

Mali's army says at least four people have been killed and several others wounded after their vehicle hit an explosive device in the central Mopti region.

The army said the civilians were returning from a village market Friday afternoon when their vehicle hit a land mine between Kontza and Dera in the West African nation's central region.

This attack on civilians comes weeks after 26 people, including women and children, were killed after their vehicle hit a land mine near the border with Burkina Faso on the way to a market in Mali.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks, although al-Qaida-linked jihadist groups regularly lay mines targeting Malian soldiers.

Islamic militants also stormed an army camp on Jan. 27 in northern Mali, killing at least 14 soldiers.