Officials: US drone strike kills 7 in Pakistani tribal area

Pakistani intelligence officials say a U.S. drone strike has hit a militant compound in a northwestern tribal region near the Afghan border, killing seven militants from the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network.

The officials Friday said the strike took place a day earlier in the border village of Gorwak in North Waziristan, once a stronghold of local and foreign militants until the military cleared them out.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

They said the target of Thursday's strike was the Haqqani network.

Confirmation of the strike came shortly before Afghanistan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai arrived in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani officials.

Pakistan opposes drone strikes, saying they violate its sovereignty.