Mexico nabs Zetas cartel leader Jose Maria Guizar Valencia

Authorities in Mexico say they have arrested Jose Maria Guizar Valencia, the alleged leader of the Zetas drug cartel.

National Security Commissioner Renato Sales identified him only as "Jose Maria," but a federal official who was not authorized to be quoted by name confirmed Guizar Valencia's last name.

Guizar Valencia is a U.S. citizen known by his Zetas code name, "Z 43."

The United States had offered a $5 million reward for his arrest.

Sales said Guizar Valencia was arrested in Mexico City's trendy Roma neighborhood, which is known for its restaurants and cafes.

The commissioner said the leader was one of the main generators of violence and had directed Zetas' drug trafficking and other activities in southern Mexico.

U.S. authorities said Guizar Valencia was born in Tulare, California.