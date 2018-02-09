Ex-guerillas suspend political campaigns in Colombia

Political candidates with Colombia's once largest rebel group are suspending their legislative and presidential campaigns amid security concerns.

Leaders of the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force said Friday they have decided to halt all campaign activities until their safety can be assured.

Former guerilla commander Rodrigo Londono is running for president of Colombia and has been confronted by angry mobs hurling eggs and shouting "Murderer!" since launching his campaign.

The former combatants reached a historic peace deal with the government in 2016 allowing them to start a political party in exchange for disarming and confessing any crimes.

Some Colombians have been reluctant to embrace the deal following more than five decades of armed conflict that left at least 250,000 dead, another 60,000 missing and more than 7 million people displaced.