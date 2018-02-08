EU lawmakers condemn Turkish action in Syria, arrests

European Union lawmakers are condemning Turkey's military assault in Kurdish northern Syria and what they say are the arrests of hundreds of people who dare to criticize the operation.

In a resolution Thursday, the lawmakers also urged Turkey to lift the state of emergency imposed after the failed military coup in 2016, saying it's being used to "stifle legitimate and peaceful opposition."

They said that money helping Turkey prepare for EU membership should be made conditional on Ankara improving its record on human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

Turkey began EU membership talks in 2005 but they are at a virtual standstill.

While keen to push Turkey to improve its rights record, the EU is wary of angering a country crucial in helping stop migrants reaching European shores.