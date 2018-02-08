Cambodia frees on bail 7 Westerners held for 'dirty dancing'

A court in Cambodia has allowed the release on bail of seven Westerners who were arrested last month for allegedly posting photos on social media of themselves engaged in sexually suggestive dancing.

A court spokesman in the northwestern province of Siem Reap said Thursday that the investigation of the case has been completed but no trial date has been set. He said three other people remained in detention but he didn't know their names or nationalities.

The 10 arrested people — from the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and New Zealand — were detained when police raided a party at a rented villa in Siem Reap town and found people dancing at a commercially organized event. Siem Reap is near the famous Angkor Wat temple complex.