Lebanon labels Israeli border wall an 'aggression'

Lebanon's top security body has instructed the country's military to confront any Israeli "aggression" on its land or maritime borders.

The statement by the Higher Defense Council on Wednesday did not elaborate but it comes amid escalating tensions between the two neighbors, who are technically at war.

At the heart of the current dispute is a new oil and gas exploration deal on the countries' maritime borders. Israel contests Lebanon's rights to one area.

Meanwhile, Lebanon is protesting a controversial wall that Israel is planning to build along its southern border. Lebanon says it would encroach on its territory.

The defense council said the wall is an aggression against Lebanon's sovereignty.