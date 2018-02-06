Mexico prosecutors: YouTuber killed after threats from gang

Mexican prosecutors say a woman found slain had been threatened by a drug gang over her YouTube channel and its commentary on local events in Acapulco.

Prosecutor Xavier Olea says the Independent Cartel of Acapulco killed Leslie Ann Pamela Montenegro on Monday because she revealed inside information on drug gangs in her videos.

Olea said Tuesday that five drug-gang banners appeared in Acapulco in recent months referring to Montenegro, who was better known by the name of her Youtube persona, "Nana Pelucas."

Gangs in Mexico frequently use such banners to accuse public figures of links to rival groups.

Olea also said an Acapulco government employee with links to the gang that killed Montenegro had also threatened her.

Montenegro used a big wig and glasses to deliver chatty commentary and criticisms.