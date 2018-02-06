2 killed, more than 140 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan's coast

Two people were killed and nearly 150 people were injured after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday near the coast of Taiwan, leaving several people trapped under the rubble in toppled buildings, according to local reports and postings on social media.

Taiwan's premier said at least 144 people were injured after the earthquake hit the east coast of Taiwan, about 14 miles east-northeast of Hualian. The quake was reported around 11:50 p.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Preliminary information stated the quake was about six miles deep.

Another 5.1 magnitude tremor was felt shortly after.

Dramatic photos of damage after the quake showed Marshal Hotel in Hualien partially collapsed, according to the Taiwan Observer. Rescue teams are responding to the area and people are believed to be trapped in the hotel.

Another building called the Beautiful Life Hotel is also tilting. Several roads were extensively damaged.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted Tuesday: "Major 6.4 earthquake in #Hualien. Armed forces & government agencies are responding. Relief measures are underway. Stay safe"

A series of earthquakes have struck off the coast of Taiwan in recent days. A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck in the area two days ago and another quake, measuring 5.3, hit the same area later that day, Reuters reported.

Tuesday’s earthquake also comes two years after another 6.4 magnitude quake struck southern Taiwan, killing 116 people.

Taiwan lies along the famed "Pacific Rim of Fire" known for seismic activity from Alaska to Southeast Asia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.