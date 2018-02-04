Spain: Several migrants found dead off Moroccan coast

Spanish authorities say an unspecified number of migrants have been found dead in waters near the coast of Morocco.

Irene Flores, head of communication for the regional government of Melilla, tells The Associated Press on Sunday that Spain's Civil Guard found the body of one Sub-Saharan man. Flores said there were more bodies found in the water Saturday but they were recovered by Moroccan patrol ships.

Spanish media reports that around 20 bodies were pulled from the sea in all, apparently migrants who drowned when their boat sunk trying to reach Spanish territory.

Each year thousands of migrants attempt to reach Spain by making the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea or by entering Melilla and Ceuta, Spain's African enclaves, either by land or sea.