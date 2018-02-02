Turkey: Tax office blast caused by bomb, attacker killed

Turkish officials say Thursday's explosion at a tax office in the Turkish capital was caused by bomb and that the suspected bomber has been killed in a police operation.

A statement from the Ankara governor's office said Friday that authorities had also detained eight people suspected of links to the alleged bomber, whom it identified as a man who had trained with Kurdish militants in Syria.

The explosion damaged the tax building in the city's Cukurambar district but did not cause any casualties. Authorities initially said they believed it was caused by a gas explosion but did not rule out the possibility of "sabotage."

The statement said security cameras showed the suspect leaving a bag containing a device in the tax office.