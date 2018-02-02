Turkey: Rocket attacks from Syrian enclave wound 9 people

next

Turkish media say nine people were wounded in a barrage of rockets fired at two border towns in Turkey across from the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin.

The state-run Anadolu Agency says three rockets targeted the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province on Friday, hitting a house, a road close to a marketplace and the outer wall of a workplace. Six people were hospitalized from that attack.

Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan says three more rockets hit the town of Kilis, northeast of Reyhanli, where at least three people were wounded.

Ankara launched a cross-border offensive into Afrin on Jan. 20 to rout the Syrian Kurdish militia it says is linked to insurgents fighting inside Turkey.

At least four people have been killed in rocket attacks on the two towns since then.