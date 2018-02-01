Turkey: Gas explosion damages tax office in Ankara

Turkey's state-run news agency says a gas explosion has occurred at a tax office in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

There was no immediate report of any casualties.

The Anadolu Agency said the explosion occurred Thursday in the boiler room at the basement of the tax office in the city's Cukurambar residential and business district. The tax office was closed at the time.

The explosion caused a loud boom that could be heard in many parts of the city. The building's windows were blown out from the force of the blast, television footage showed.