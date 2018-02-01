Turkey: Amnesty chairman ordered arrested again

Amnesty International says its Turkey chairman will remain in jail after a court overturned an earlier decision for his release on bail.

The rights advocacy group says Taner Kilic was ordered arrested again on Thursday, after a prosecutor appealed another court's decision that he be freed from jail pending a verdict in his trial on terror-related charges.

Kilic is on trial with 10 other activists detained in a police raid in July while attending a workshop on digital security. They were charged with belonging to and abetting terror organizations. All except Kilic have been released from jail.

Amnesty called the decision a "travesty of justice of spectacular proportions."

The group said the next hearing of the trial is set for June 21.