Egypt starts radar scans for secret rooms behind Tut's tomb

Egypt's Antiquities Ministry says archaeologists are starting radar scans of the tomb of famed pharaoh Tutankhamun in the southern city of Luxor.

The ministry said Thursday the scans will be carried out over a week to check for the existence of any hidden chambers behind the tomb.

Egypt carried out previous scans as part of the quest but the findings were inconclusive.

The tomb of King Tut, who ruled Egypt more than 3,000 years ago, was discovered in 1922 in the Valley of the Kings, located on the west bank of the Nile river in Luxor.

For many, Tut embodies ancient Egypt's glory because his tomb was packed with the glittering wealth of the rich 18th Dynasty from 1569 to 1315 B.C.