The Latest: Afghan official says 3 injured in quake

The Latest on a magnitude 6.1 earthquake along the Afghanistan and Pakistan border (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

An Afghan official says at least three people have been injured in an earthquake in northeastern Badakhshan province near the border with Pakistan.

Gul Mohammad Bedar, deputy governor in Badakhshan province, had no details on how the three were injured in the quake centered in Jarm district. The force of the temblor cracked the walls of a number of houses there.

Bedar says officials are trying to collect more details form the remote villages of Jarm district where was the center for the quake.

___

12:40 p.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a strong magnitude-6.1 earthquake has rattled Afghanistan and Pakistan, including the capital cities of both countries. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS on Wednesday reported the quake's center in northeast Afghanistan near the Pakistan border, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Jarm in the Hindu Kush region, with a depth of 191.2 kilometers (119 miles).

The temblor was felt in the Afghan capital Kabul and the Pakistan capital Islamabad and elsewhere in both countries.

TV footage showed Pakistanis fleeing their offices in panic.