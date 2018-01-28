Koreas try out Olympic diplomacy at North Korean ski resort

North Korea's only luxury ski resort is getting a taste of the Olympic spotlight, though it is a long way from hosting any events.

The Masik Pass ski resort has become something of a symbol of a budding detente between the two Koreas after a year of particularly high tensions over the North's nuclear weapons and long-range missile tests.

The resort, completed at the order of leader Kim Jong Un in 2013, has been chosen to host joint training for North and South Korean skiers ahead of the Games' Feb. 9 opening date in South Korea.

A team of South Korean officials inspected Masik last week.

Kim has used the resort to promote the sport. It's a tourist destination and often used by schools or workplaces to reward workers.