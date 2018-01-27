Wozniacki beats Halep to win 1st major at Australian Open

next

Caroline Wozniacki has won her first Grand Slam singles title in her 43rd major with a 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 win over Simona Halep in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

Wozniacki, 7 ½ years after appearing in her first Grand Slam final, finally claimed the elusive title and can remove the "but never won a major" footnote that has long been associated with her career.

She'll also regain the No. 1 ranking for the first time in six years, another benefit of beating the top-seeded Halep.

Halep is now 0-3 in major finals after losing twice in the championship match at the French Open.

The 27-year-old Wozniacki is the third first-time major winner in the four majors in the past year — since Serena Williams won her 23rd title at the 2017 Australian Open and then took time out for her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter in September.