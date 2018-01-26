Soros calls Trump administration a 'danger to the world'

Liberal billionaire George Soros delivered a speech Thursday at the World Economic Forum during which he called President Donald Trump a “danger to the world," Bloomberg reported.

Soros, 87, called the Trump administration a “danger" for risking nuclear war with North Korea. He argued that the U.S. needs to forge a better alliance with China and accept North Korea as a nuclear power.

Soros predicted that a Democratic landslide in the 2018 midterm elections would push back the danger of the Trump administration. He said his Open Society Foundation is funding more institutions in the U.S. rather than the third world to ensure a Democratic victory in November.

Soros also referred to social media giants like Facebook and Google as a “menace” to society. Soros likened the businesses to gambling companies that “deliberately engineer addiction to the services they provide.”

"The fact that they are near-monopoly distributors makes them public utilities and should subject them to more stringent regulations, aimed at preserving competition, innovation, and fair and open universal access," he said.

During last year’s conference in Davos, Soros predicted negative prospects for the stock market under Trump. Since then, the S&P’s 500 Index rallied almost 30 percent, according to Bloomberg.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.