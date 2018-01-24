Forever scarred, survivors of IS Kabul attacks struggle on

Survivors of recent horrific attacks by the Islamic State group in Kabul are struggling to come to terms with their losses, often forever scarred from the ordeal they lived through.

For 26-year-old photographer Sayed Mushtaq Hossaini, much of the day last month when an IS suicide bomber struck a seminar at a Shiite cultural center in the Afghan capital remains a blur.

He recounted some details — the blinding explosion, feeling terrified for his life — of the Dec. 28 attack, which killed at least 41 people and wounded 84.

The attack, underscoring IS' growing reach in Afghanistan even as its self-styled caliphate in Iraq and Syria crumbled, was the latest massive bombing meant to instill terror, both for the large numbers of Afghans killed and among the survivors.