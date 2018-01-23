Myanmar says its ready to begin Rohingya repatriation

Myanmar officials say they are ready to begin a gradual repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh, despite a delay announced by Bangladesh authorities.

Under an agreement between the two countries, a gradual repatriation was to begin Tuesday. But officials in Bangladesh on Monday said a number of issues remain unresolved, in particular concerns that refugees were being forced to return.

Myanmar Union Minister Thaung Tun told reporters on Tuesday that his country "is ready to receive those who will be coming across the border."

More than 680,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh to escape a brutal crackdown by Myanmar's military that began in August.

Thaung Tun said Myanmar is currently prepared to receive 300 returnees a day.