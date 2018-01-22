Thai police arrest 2 Israeli men in compatriot's killing

Police in Thailand have arrested two Israeli men suspected of killing a fellow citizen on a Thai resort island after running him down with a car.

Police said the two men, Dolez Zuarez and Eyal Bokal, were arrested Sunday at a Bangkok airport. They are accused of slamming their vehicle into a motorcycle driven by the victim, Maor Malul, and then stabbing and killing him.

Deputy police chief Chalermkiat Sriworakan said three others were injured in the collision Sunday.

Police Capt. Silchach Kamunee said Monday that the suspects are being held on suspicion of premeditated murder.