Protesters, police clash at roadblocks in Honduras

Clashes have broken out in Honduras as demonstrators protesting President Juan Orlando Hernandez's re-election blocked roads in several locations and police moved into to break up the barricades.

Police say four officers were injured Saturday, one seriously. At least seven demonstrators were detained.

Former President Manuel Zelaya has supported protests on behalf of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla, who claims there was fraud in counts of the November vote.

Hernandez was awarded the electoral win last month despite the disputed vote tally. The opposition plans to continue protesting through his swearing-in Jan. 27.