Germany's Social Democrats consider opening govt talks

The leaders of Germany's Social Democrats are making a final push to try and convince party members to approve opening talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on forming a new coalition government.

The center-left party, which has governed with Merkel since 2013, was battered in September's election, falling to a post-war low of 20.5 percent support. Leader Martin Schulz had vowed not to enter another coalition, saying his party would regroup in opposition.

But he reconsidered after Merkel's attempts to form a coalition with two smaller parties failed. Now it's up to a party vote Sunday whether to open negotiations.

Deputy party leader Olaf Scholz lobbied Saturday for approval, telling the dpa news agency it was important for Germany and Europe. He says the vote "affects things far beyond our border."