Seller of pistol used in Munich rampage sentenced to 7 years

A man who sold the pistol used by a teenager in a deadly 2016 shooting rampage in Munich has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and other offenses and sentenced to seven years in prison.

The 33-year-old German, identified only as Philipp K. in line with local privacy laws, admitted when his trial opened in August that he sold the weapon and ammunition to David S., the 18-year-old who killed nine and wounded others at a mall before killing himself.

News agency dpa reported that the Munich state court on Friday convicted him of nine counts of involuntary manslaughter, five of involuntary bodily harm, and violating weapons laws.

K. has testified that he sold the weapon on the darknet, a part of the web accessible only with specialized identity-cloaking tools.