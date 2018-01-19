High school students in Hungary rally for modern education

next

prev

Several thousand high school students in Hungary have held a rally outside the national parliament to demand improvements to their education system.

Many students held up signs with Facebook's "angry" emojis, while others characterized Prime Minister Viktor Orban's regime as a dictatorship.

With few exceptions, Orban has nationalized the school system and set tight controls on the publication of textbooks.

Student Andras Bognar told the crowd that "the education system turns us into anguished and indecisive adults with unfounded ideas."

The protesters also demanded greater flexibility in education opportunities instead of cookie-cutter learning.