Jordan hints crisis with Israel over shooting being defused

Jordan says Israel's government expressed "deep regret" about the killing of two Jordanians by an Israeli Embassy guard last summer, suggesting a diplomatic crisis triggered by the shooting is being defused.

Israel's Foreign Ministry declined comment on Thursday.

The report by Jordan's state news agency Petra came ahead of a visit by Vice President Mike Pence to both countries, starting Sunday.

Petra says Israel sent an official memorandum, expressing regret over the July shooting at Israel's Embassy in Amman, offered compensation to the families of the victims and agreed to "follow up" with legal measures.

Jordan has said it would not permit the return of an Israeli ambassador to Amman unless Israel launched legal proceedings against the guard.

The guard, who claimed self-defense, had received a hero's welcome in Israel.