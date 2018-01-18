52 dead after bus catches fire in Kazakhstan

A bus carrying 57 people in Kazakhstan caught fire Thursday, killing all but five passengers, according to emergency officials.

The country's Emergencies Ministry said the fire occured in the northern Aktobe region, leaving 52 dead. The five who escaped are being treated for their injuries.

All of the victims were Uzbekistan citizens, officials said citing preliminary information.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but investigators believe a short circuit may have caused the bus to ignite.

